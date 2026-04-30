Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $423.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $436.00 to $423.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. DA Davidson's target price points to a potential upside of 25.84% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $480.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Domino's Pizza from $425.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Domino's Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report on Monday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $421.35.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock opened at $336.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. Domino's Pizza has a 1-year low of $326.54 and a 1-year high of $499.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $378.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.47.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.16). Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.89%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Domino's Pizza will post 19.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Domino's Pizza by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Domino's Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Domino's Pizza by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Domino's Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company's stock.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Domino's Pizza, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Domino's Pizza wasn't on the list.

While Domino's Pizza currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here