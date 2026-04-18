Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

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Duke Capital Price Performance

Duke Capital Limited ( LON:DUKE Get Free Report )'s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.75 and traded as low as GBX 26.05. Duke Capital shares last traded at GBX 26.50, with a volume of 993,055 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £133.43 million, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.53, a current ratio of 314.44 and a quick ratio of 15.36.

Insider Transactions at Duke Capital

In other news, insider Charles Cannon-Brookes bought 811,779 shares of Duke Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 27 per share, for a total transaction of £219,180.33. 6.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Capital Company Profile

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