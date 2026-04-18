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Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Duke Capital logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Duke Capital shares fell below their 50-day moving average, trading as low as GBX 26.05 and last at GBX 26.50 versus the 50‑day MA of GBX 26.75 on volume of 993,055 shares.
  • Insider buying noted: Charles Cannon-Brookes purchased 811,779 shares on January 23 at an average GBX 27 (≈£219,180), and corporate insiders now own 6.28% of the company.
  • Five stocks we like better than Duke Capital.

Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.75 and traded as low as GBX 26.05. Duke Capital shares last traded at GBX 26.50, with a volume of 993,055 shares changing hands.

Duke Capital Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £133.43 million, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.53, a current ratio of 314.44 and a quick ratio of 15.36.

Insider Transactions at Duke Capital

In other news, insider Charles Cannon-Brookes bought 811,779 shares of Duke Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 27 per share, for a total transaction of £219,180.33. 6.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

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