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Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Enagas logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Trading volume spiked 269% as roughly 12,300 shares traded mid-day and the stock last traded at $10.07, well above its 50‑day ($8.94) and 200‑day ($8.32) moving averages.
  • Analyst sentiment is weak with an average rating of "Sell" (one Hold, two Sell); Morgan Stanley kept an Underweight while Deutsche Bank recently moved the stock from Sell to Hold.
  • Enagás is Spain's primary natural gas transmission operator, managing over 12,000 km of pipelines and six regasification plants under a regulated framework.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Enagas.

Shares of Enagas SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 269% from the previous session's volume of 3,333 shares.The stock last traded at $10.07 and had previously closed at $10.1050.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENGGY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Enagas in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Enagas from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Enagas

Enagas Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

About Enagas

(Get Free Report)

Enagás is Spain's primary natural gas transmission company, specializing in the development, operation and maintenance of high-pressure gas pipeline networks and regasification terminals. The company manages over 12,000 kilometers of gas pipelines across the country and operates six strategic regasification plants, enabling the efficient receipt and redistribution of liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports. Enagás also provides technical management and system operator services, ensuring the stability and security of the national gas grid under a regulated framework.

Founded in 1972 to coordinate Spain's burgeoning gas infrastructure, Enagás was partially privatized and listed on the Madrid Stock Exchange in 2002, becoming a constituent of the IBEX 35 index.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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