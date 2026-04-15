Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Shares of Enagas SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 269% from the previous session's volume of 3,333 shares.The stock last traded at $10.07 and had previously closed at $10.1050.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENGGY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Enagas in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Enagas from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Enagas

Enagas Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

About Enagas

Enagás is Spain's primary natural gas transmission company, specializing in the development, operation and maintenance of high-pressure gas pipeline networks and regasification terminals. The company manages over 12,000 kilometers of gas pipelines across the country and operates six strategic regasification plants, enabling the efficient receipt and redistribution of liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports. Enagás also provides technical management and system operator services, ensuring the stability and security of the national gas grid under a regulated framework.

Founded in 1972 to coordinate Spain's burgeoning gas infrastructure, Enagás was partially privatized and listed on the Madrid Stock Exchange in 2002, becoming a constituent of the IBEX 35 index.

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