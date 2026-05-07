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ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Downgraded to "Strong Sell" Rating by Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
ENN Energy logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research downgraded ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) from a "hold" to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued Tuesday.
  • The stock opened at $31.08, trades below its 50‑day ($33.20) and 200‑day ($34.72) moving averages with a 12‑month range of $28.87–$39.40, and shows tight liquidity (quick ratio 0.59, current ratio 0.64) with a debt‑to‑equity of 0.19.
  • ENN Energy is a leading city gas distributor in China providing piped gas, LNG/CNG/LPG sales and related services, and is expanding into integrated energy projects combining gas, electricity, thermal energy and renewables.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of ENN Energy.

ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

ENN Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS XNGSY opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.72. ENN Energy has a 12 month low of $28.87 and a 12 month high of $39.40.

About ENN Energy

(Get Free Report)

ENN Energy Holdings Limited is a leading city gas distribution and integrated energy services provider in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s core business spans the purchase, transmission and sale of natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through an extensive pipeline network. In addition to its traditional piped gas operations, ENN Energy offers installation and maintenance of gas appliances, emergency response services and energy consulting for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Building on its gas distribution platform, ENN Energy has expanded into integrated energy projects that combine multiple energy sources such as gas, electricity, thermal energy and renewable fuels.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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