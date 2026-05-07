ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Downgraded to "Strong Sell" Rating by Zacks Research

ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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ENN Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS XNGSY opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.72. ENN Energy has a 12 month low of $28.87 and a 12 month high of $39.40.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited is a leading city gas distribution and integrated energy services provider in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s core business spans the purchase, transmission and sale of natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through an extensive pipeline network. In addition to its traditional piped gas operations, ENN Energy offers installation and maintenance of gas appliances, emergency response services and energy consulting for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Building on its gas distribution platform, ENN Energy has expanded into integrated energy projects that combine multiple energy sources such as gas, electricity, thermal energy and renewable fuels.

Further Reading

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