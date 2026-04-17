Entree Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Short Interest Up 18.8% in March

Entree Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:ERLFF - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 349,750 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 294,430 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,282 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's shares are short sold.

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Entree Gold Price Performance

Shares of Entree Gold stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. Entree Gold has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $381.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Entree Gold (OTCMKTS:ERLFF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Entree Gold Company Profile

Entree Gold Inc is a Canada-based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of copper and gold projects. The company's core strategy centers on advancing high-potential assets in politically stable jurisdictions, with a primary emphasis on strategic partnerships and joint ventures to maximize shareholder value.

A cornerstone of Entree Gold's portfolio is its interest in the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture in Mongolia's South Gobi region. Under this agreement, Entree holds a 20% participating interest in the mineralization adjacent to the giant Oyu Tolgoi copper–gold mine, operated by Rio Tinto.

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