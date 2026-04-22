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EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) Shares Down 6% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
EQPT logo with Services background
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Key Points

  • Shares fell about 6% intraday to $22.02, trading 735,937 shares (roughly 50% below average) and sitting below its 50‑day moving average of $25.32.
  • Analyst outlook is mixed with a consensus "Hold" — six Buys, four Holds and one Sell — and a consensus target price of $38.88, despite recent target cuts from some firms (Wells Fargo to $32, Baird to $55).
  • Recent quarter beat estimates: EQPT reported $0.24 EPS vs $0.19 expected and $1.57B revenue vs $1.54B expected, with analysts projecting about $0.45 EPS for the year.
  • Interested in EQPT? Here are five stocks we like better.

EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.02. 735,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,485,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of EQPT from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of EQPT in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of EQPT from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EQPT in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of EQPT to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQPT has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EQPT

EQPT Trading Down 8.4%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32.

EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that EQPT will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About EQPT

(Get Free Report)

EquipmentShare.com Inc provides integrated, full-service construction solutions across equipment rental, sales and technology. EquipmentShare.com Inc is based in Columbia, Missouri.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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