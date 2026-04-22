EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) Shares Down 6% - Time to Sell?

EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.02. 735,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,485,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of EQPT from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of EQPT in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of EQPT from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EQPT in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of EQPT to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQPT has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.88.

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EQPT Trading Down 8.4%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32.

EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that EQPT will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About EQPT

EquipmentShare.com Inc provides integrated, full-service construction solutions across equipment rental, sales and technology. EquipmentShare.com Inc is based in Columbia, Missouri.

Further Reading

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