Erste Group Bank Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Shell

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shell in a research note issued on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $10.38 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.28. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shell's current full-year earnings is $10.28 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Shell's FY2027 earnings at $9.28 EPS.

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Shell (NYSE:SHEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.30. Shell had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.85%.The business had revenue of $69.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $77.54 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Shell from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Shell to $122.40 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Shell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Shell from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $100.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SHEL

Shell Trading Up 0.8%

Shell stock opened at $86.14 on Thursday. Shell has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $94.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Shell by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 34,605 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the energy company's stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company's stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company's stock.

Shell News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Shell this week:

About Shell

Shell plc NYSE: SHEL is a global integrated energy company that operates across the full oil and gas value chain as well as in developing lower-carbon energy solutions. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century merger of Royal Dutch Petroleum and Shell Transport and Trading, and today it is organized to explore for and produce hydrocarbons, process and refine them, manufacture petrochemicals, and market fuel, lubricants and related products under the Shell brand around the world.

Shell's principal activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, integrated gas operations including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and downstream refining, supply and marketing.

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