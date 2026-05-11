EssilorLuxottica (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low - What's Next?

EssilorLuxottica Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ESLOY - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.17 and last traded at $100.17, with a volume of 795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.04.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESLOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded EssilorLuxottica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded EssilorLuxottica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESLOY

EssilorLuxottica Stock Down 4.8%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.90 and a 200-day moving average of $148.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EssilorLuxottica Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SE is a global ophthalmic optics company formed through the 2018 merger of France-based Essilor and Italy-based Luxottica. Headquartered near Paris, the company combines lens manufacturing, frame design and production, brand management and retail operations to provide a vertically integrated offering across the vision care value chain. Its activities span product research and development, manufacturing, wholesale distribution and retailing of spectacles, sunglasses and ophthalmic lenses.

The company's product portfolio includes prescription and non-prescription lenses, lens coatings and treatments, and an array of eyewear brands and frames.

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