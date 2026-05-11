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Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Trading Up 17.4% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Eurasia Mining logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Eurasia Mining shares jumped 17.4% in mid-day trading on Monday, reaching as high as GBX 3.40 before last trading at GBX 3.17, up from the previous close of GBX 2.70.
  • About 5.84 million shares changed hands, slightly below the stock’s average daily volume of 6.46 million shares.
  • The company’s recent move leaves it trading above its 50-day moving average of GBX 3.05, while still below its 200-day moving average of GBX 3.67.
  • Five stocks we like better than Eurasia Mining.

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 17.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.40 and last traded at GBX 3.17. Approximately 5,843,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 6,458,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70.

Eurasia Mining Stock Up 11.1%

The business's 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.54 million, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a current ratio of 3.05.

About Eurasia Mining

(Get Free Report)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. The company's principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula. It also holds interest in the Nittis-Kumuzhya-Travyanaya project in Russia. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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