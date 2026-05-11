Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Trading Up 17.4% - Here's What Happened

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Eurasia Mining Stock Up 11.1%

Eurasia Mining Plc ( LON:EUA Get Free Report )'s share price was up 17.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.40 and last traded at GBX 3.17. Approximately 5,843,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 6,458,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70.

The business's 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.54 million, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a current ratio of 3.05.

About Eurasia Mining

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. The company's principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula. It also holds interest in the Nittis-Kumuzhya-Travyanaya project in Russia. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

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