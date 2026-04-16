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Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Eutelsat Communications logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Short interest spike: Short interest in Eutelsat rose 26.0% to 85,831 shares as of March 31, producing a short‑interest ratio of 9.7 days based on average daily volume of 8,846 shares; the report nonetheless lists 0.0% of shares sold short.
  • Recent stock trading: Eutelsat opened at $2.92 and has traded in a 12‑month range of $1.72 to $5.26, with a 50‑day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200‑day SMA of $2.89.
  • Business profile: Eutelsat Communications is a leading geostationary satellite operator providing video, broadband and connectivity services to broadcasters, telecoms, governments and enterprises worldwide.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF - Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 85,831 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the March 15th total of 68,135 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,846 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Eutelsat Communications Stock Performance

Eutelsat Communications stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Eutelsat Communications has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $5.26. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eutelsat Communications SA is a leading satellite operator that provides capacity and broadcast services to video broadcasters, telecom operators, data and Internet service providers, governments and institutions worldwide. The company designs, builds and operates a fleet of geostationary satellites that deliver video, data, broadband and connectivity solutions for a wide range of end markets. Its services support direct-to-home television distribution, multimedia content delivery, in-flight connectivity, maritime communications and enterprise networks.

With coverage spanning Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Americas, Eutelsat's satellite constellation enables customers to reach audiences and end users across diverse regions.

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