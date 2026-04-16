Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF - Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 85,831 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the March 15th total of 68,135 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,846 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

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Eutelsat Communications Stock Performance

Eutelsat Communications stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Eutelsat Communications has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $5.26. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA is a leading satellite operator that provides capacity and broadcast services to video broadcasters, telecom operators, data and Internet service providers, governments and institutions worldwide. The company designs, builds and operates a fleet of geostationary satellites that deliver video, data, broadband and connectivity solutions for a wide range of end markets. Its services support direct-to-home television distribution, multimedia content delivery, in-flight connectivity, maritime communications and enterprise networks.

With coverage spanning Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Americas, Eutelsat's satellite constellation enables customers to reach audiences and end users across diverse regions.

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