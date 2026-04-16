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Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Stock Price Up 13.5% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Eutelsat Communications logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stock jumped 13.5% in mid-day trading to $3.11 from a prior close of $2.74, marking a sharp intraday gain.
  • Trading was extremely light at about 100 shares (down 99% from the average daily volume of 9,681), while the price sits above its 50‑day ($2.48) and 200‑day ($2.89) simple moving averages.
  • Eutelsat is a leading geostationary satellite operator offering video, broadband, in‑flight and maritime connectivity across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia‑Pacific and the Americas.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 13.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Eutelsat Communications Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eutelsat Communications SA is a leading satellite operator that provides capacity and broadcast services to video broadcasters, telecom operators, data and Internet service providers, governments and institutions worldwide. The company designs, builds and operates a fleet of geostationary satellites that deliver video, data, broadband and connectivity solutions for a wide range of end markets. Its services support direct-to-home television distribution, multimedia content delivery, in-flight connectivity, maritime communications and enterprise networks.

With coverage spanning Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Americas, Eutelsat's satellite constellation enables customers to reach audiences and end users across diverse regions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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