Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 9.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Shares fell 9.6% intraday after Berenberg downgraded Evoke to a hold and cut its price target from GBX 95 to GBX 35; the stock traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last at GBX 26.50.
  • Trading volume surged roughly 230% to 8,449,295 shares versus an average of 2,564,155, signaling heavy investor activity on the downgrade.
  • Analyst views remain mixed: the consensus is a “Moderate Buy” with an average target of GBX 87.25, while Evoke has a market cap of £119.17M and a negative P/E of -1.06.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 9.6% during trading on Friday after Berenberg Bank downgraded the stock to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank now has a GBX 35 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 95. Evoke traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. 8,449,295 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evoke presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 87.25.

Evoke Stock Down 9.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of £119.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 54.11.

About Evoke

