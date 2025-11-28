Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 9.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 9.6% during trading on Friday after Berenberg Bank downgraded the stock to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank now has a GBX 35 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 95. Evoke traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. 8,449,295 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evoke presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 87.25.

Get Evoke alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVOK

Evoke Stock Down 9.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of £119.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 54.11.

About Evoke

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Evoke, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Evoke wasn't on the list.

While Evoke currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here