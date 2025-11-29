Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 9.6% - Here's Why

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK - Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. 8,449,295 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on EVOK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered Evoke to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 95 to GBX 35 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 87.25.

The firm has a market cap of £119.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm's 50 day moving average is GBX 42.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 53.94.

