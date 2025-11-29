Free Trial
Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 9.6% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Evoke logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Down 9.6% intraday to GBX 26.50 (low GBX 26.10) on heavy trading of 8,449,295 shares, a ~230% increase versus the average session volume; prior close was GBX 29.30.
  • Analyst views are mixed — two Buys and two Holds yield a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of GBX 87.25, while recent divergent actions include Deutsche Bank raising its PT to GBX 108 and Berenberg/JPMorgan cutting theirs to GBX 35 and GBX 66 respectively.
  • Company metrics show a market capitalization of £119.17 million, a negative P/E of -1.06, and the share price trading well below its 50-day (GBX 42.33) and 200-day (GBX 53.93) moving averages.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK - Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. 8,449,295 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EVOK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered Evoke to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 95 to GBX 35 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 87.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EVOK

Evoke Stock Down 9.6%

The firm has a market cap of £119.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm's 50 day moving average is GBX 42.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 53.94.

About Evoke

(Get Free Report)

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

