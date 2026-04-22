Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Trading Up 3.6% - Here's What Happened

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF - Get Free Report) was up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.3766 and last traded at $0.3460. Approximately 44,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 235,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3339.

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Excellon Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.88.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc OTCMKTS: EXNRF is a Canadian precious metals mining and exploration company focused on silver, lead and zinc assets in Mexico. The company's principal producing asset is the Platosa Mine, located in the historic Fresnillo district of Durango state. Platosa has been in production since the mid-2000s and is noted for its high-grade silver-lead-zinc carbonate replacements, which are mined via underground operations and processed at an on-site facility.

In addition to its producing operation, Excellon maintains a portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico and Canada.

Further Reading

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