Free Trial
→ SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Trading Up 3.6% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Excellon Resources logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Up 3.6% — Excellon traded as high as $0.3766 and last at $0.3460 on about 44,398 shares, an 81% decline from its average daily volume.
  • Financials show a market capitalization of $132.57 million, a negative P/E of -11.53, debt-to-equity of 0.30, and 50-day/200-day moving averages of $0.36/$0.32.
  • Excellon is a Canadian precious-metals miner focused on silver, lead and zinc, with the high-grade underground Platosa Mine in Durango, Mexico as its principal producing asset.
  • Five stocks we like better than Excellon Resources.

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF - Get Free Report) was up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.3766 and last traded at $0.3460. Approximately 44,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 235,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3339.

Excellon Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.88.

About Excellon Resources

(Get Free Report)

Excellon Resources Inc OTCMKTS: EXNRF is a Canadian precious metals mining and exploration company focused on silver, lead and zinc assets in Mexico. The company's principal producing asset is the Platosa Mine, located in the historic Fresnillo district of Durango state. Platosa has been in production since the mid-2000s and is noted for its high-grade silver-lead-zinc carbonate replacements, which are mined via underground operations and processed at an on-site facility.

In addition to its producing operation, Excellon maintains a portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico and Canada.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Excellon Resources Right Now?

Before you consider Excellon Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Excellon Resources wasn't on the list.

While Excellon Resources currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
PepsiCo Stock Reversal Points Toward New All-Time Highs
PepsiCo Stock Reversal Points Toward New All-Time Highs
By Thomas Hughes | April 16, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines