Free Trial
→ Your name isn't on our protected list yet (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

FB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBLA) Shares Up 0.1% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
FB Bancorp logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares were up 0.1% midday at $14.09 (high $14.19) on light volume — 52,608 shares traded, down about 69% versus the average session volume.
  • Analyst sentiment is negative: Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a sell and Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock, leaving FB Bancorp with a consensus "Sell" rating.
  • Fundamentals are weak: market cap ~$241.8M, P/E ~201, last quarter EPS was ($0.08) on $9.39M revenue, with low net margin and modest liquidity ratios (current and quick ~0.95).
  • Five stocks we like better than FB Bancorp.

FB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLA - Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $14.09. 52,608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 167,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FBLA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of FB Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FB Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, FB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Research Report on FB Bancorp

FB Bancorp Stock Up 0.1%

The company's fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $241.78 million, a PE ratio of 201.29 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

FB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter. FB Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 1.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $840,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in FB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in FB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in FB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

About FB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FB Bancorp Inc operates as a bank holding company for Fidelity Bank. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides deposit accounts, mortgages, home equity and consumer loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, investments and other financial services. FB Bancorp Inc is based in New Orleans.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in FB Bancorp Right Now?

Before you consider FB Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FB Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While FB Bancorp currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Click the link to learn more about using beta to protect your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines