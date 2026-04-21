FB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBLA) Shares Up 0.1% - Here's Why

FB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLA - Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $14.09. 52,608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 167,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FBLA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of FB Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FB Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, FB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Research Report on FB Bancorp

FB Bancorp Stock Up 0.1%

The company's fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $241.78 million, a PE ratio of 201.29 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

FB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter. FB Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 1.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $840,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in FB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in FB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in FB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

About FB Bancorp

FB Bancorp Inc operates as a bank holding company for Fidelity Bank. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides deposit accounts, mortgages, home equity and consumer loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, investments and other financial services. FB Bancorp Inc is based in New Orleans.

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