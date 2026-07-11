108,346 Shares in Farmers National Banc Corp. $FMNB Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 108,346 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.29% of Farmers National Banc as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMNB. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the bank's stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,652 shares of the bank's stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 27,607 shares of the bank's stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 42,083 shares of the bank's stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,814 shares of the bank's stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on FMNB shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $16.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMNB

Insider Buying and Selling at Farmers National Banc

In other news, Director Michael C. Voinovich sold 23,309 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $331,220.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Farmers National Banc Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.31. 293,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $847.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.77. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.55%.The company had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Farmers National Banc's dividend payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers National Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Ada, Ohio. The company provides a comprehensive suite of banking services through a network of branches serving rural and small-town markets across central Ohio. Its local decision-making model emphasizes personalized customer service and close ties to the communities it serves.

The company's primary business activities include the origination of commercial loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural financing, and residential mortgages.

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