11,829 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,829 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $267.11.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total value of $5,003,176.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 81,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,089,986.55. This trade represents a 18.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.4%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $301.12 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.73 and a twelve month high of $331.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.18. The company has a market capitalization of $274.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.26%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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