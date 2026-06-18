128,000 Shares in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Acquired by Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 128,000 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $26,600,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC owned 0.11% of lululemon athletica at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $100,142.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,116. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andre Maestrini acquired 3,275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.02 per share, for a total transaction of $494,590.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,217,892.02. The trade was a 10.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,640 shares of company stock worth $1,994,957. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting lululemon athletica

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Charles V. Bergh bought 4,275 shares of Lululemon stock for about $500,000 at $117.05 per share, a meaningful insider vote of confidence that may reassure investors about the company’s long-term outlook. Article Title

Director Charles V. Bergh bought 4,275 shares of Lululemon stock for about $500,000 at $117.05 per share, a meaningful insider vote of confidence that may reassure investors about the company’s long-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The company continues to draw investor attention after reporting solid quarterly results earlier this month, including earnings and revenue that slightly beat expectations, though guidance and analyst commentary remain cautious. Article Title

The company continues to draw investor attention after reporting solid quarterly results earlier this month, including earnings and revenue that slightly beat expectations, though guidance and analyst commentary remain cautious. Negative Sentiment: Lululemon apologized after a Great Wall of China yoga event sparked backlash over the use of a drum that was widely seen as culturally insensitive, creating fresh reputational risk in a key growth market. Article Title

Lululemon apologized after a Great Wall of China yoga event sparked backlash over the use of a drum that was widely seen as culturally insensitive, creating fresh reputational risk in a key growth market. Negative Sentiment: Additional coverage of the China controversy may be amplifying concerns that the incident could hurt brand perception and growth ambitions in the region. Article Title

Additional coverage of the China controversy may be amplifying concerns that the incident could hurt brand perception and growth ambitions in the region. Negative Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn cut its price target on Lululemon to $110 from $160 and maintained a sell rating, reinforcing the market’s cautious stance on the stock. Article Title

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $111.76 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $135.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87. lululemon athletica inc. has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $252.24.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.44 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 13.03%.lululemon athletica's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on lululemon athletica from $173.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas Exane cut lululemon athletica from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on lululemon athletica from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings cut lululemon athletica from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $152.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on lululemon athletica

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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