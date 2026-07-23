155,446 Shares in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Acquired by Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 155,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $9,428,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,947,272,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,796,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,391,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,332,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,495,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,321,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837,485 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,638,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,837,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,046 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 280.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,465,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $345,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503,391 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $62.89. The company has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.23. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.94.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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