159,858 Shares in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Purchased by Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 159,858 shares of the coffee company's stock, valued at approximately $14,322,000.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 296.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 313 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Global comparable-store sales rose 7.9% , driven primarily by a 4.2% increase in comparable transactions, indicating stronger customer traffic as well as improved spending per visit. Starbucks Reports Q3 Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Global comparable-store sales rose , driven primarily by a 4.2% increase in comparable transactions, indicating stronger customer traffic as well as improved spending per visit. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings reached $0.85 per share , exceeding consensus estimates near $0.65-$0.66, while revenue of approximately $9.32 billion also topped forecasts. Reported GAAP EPS was $0.91, up sharply from the prior year. Starbucks Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Adjusted earnings reached , exceeding consensus estimates near $0.65-$0.66, while revenue of approximately also topped forecasts. Reported GAAP EPS was $0.91, up sharply from the prior year. Positive Sentiment: Starbucks raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $2.55-$2.65 from $2.25-$2.45 and set a 6% global comparable-sales growth target. The outlook is above the roughly $2.39 analyst consensus. Starbucks Raises Its Full-Year Guidance

Starbucks raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to from $2.25-$2.45 and set a 6% global comparable-sales growth target. The outlook is above the roughly $2.39 analyst consensus. Positive Sentiment: North American revenue increased 7% to $7.4 billion, while international margins improved, reinforcing expectations that operational improvements can support earnings growth. Starbucks Q3 Comparable Sales Rise 7.9%

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Starbucks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $109.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $231,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,045,856. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 6,687 shares of company stock valued at $679,033 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.0%

Starbucks stock opened at $104.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.92. The company has a market cap of $118.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $77.99 and a 52-week high of $109.23.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is currently 187.88%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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