16,480 Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Purchased by S Harris Financial Group LLC

S Harris Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,480 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,074,000. NVIDIA makes up about 2.9% of S Harris Financial Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Melius Research set a $400.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,861,658.93. The trade was a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock worth $224,582,565 over the last 90 days. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $210.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $142.03 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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