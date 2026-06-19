18,193 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Bought by Cambient Family Office LLC

Cambient Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,193 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $5,385,000.

Get Autodesk alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $867,480,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 44,345.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280,515 shares of the software company's stock valued at $675,055,000 after buying an additional 2,275,384 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,989,372 shares of the software company's stock valued at $884,884,000 after buying an additional 952,343 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Autodesk by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,868,159 shares of the software company's stock worth $552,994,000 after buying an additional 950,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Autodesk by 197.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,768 shares of the software company's stock valued at $289,324,000 after acquiring an additional 604,235 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Autodesk

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $193.82 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.86 and a twelve month high of $329.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $232.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.36.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Janesh Moorjani purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $197.67 per share, for a total transaction of $494,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 50,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,079,786.31. The trade was a 5.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith purchased 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $231.17 per share, for a total transaction of $794,068.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,129,934.89. This trade represents a 14.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Autodesk from $319.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Arete Research decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $460.00 to $456.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on Autodesk from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $326.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Autodesk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Autodesk wasn't on the list.

While Autodesk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here