21,249 Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC Purchased by Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS

Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,249 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $21,883,000 after buying an additional 86,189 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 255,261 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, New Street Research upped their price target on shares of Intel from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Stock Up 8.6%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $105.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The firm's fifty day moving average is $116.84 and its 200 day moving average is $77.08. The company has a market cap of $529.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.08 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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