241,349 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 241,349 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $20,020,000. Americana Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Iron Mountain at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,253,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,816,981,000 after acquiring an additional 188,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,131,787 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,759,494,000 after purchasing an additional 322,144 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,066,516 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $516,481,000 after acquiring an additional 776,933 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,039 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $443,222,000 after purchasing an additional 55,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,207,596 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $349,021,000 after buying an additional 1,680,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on IRM shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price target on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IRM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 38,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $4,960,452.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,452.82. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total value of $244,011.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,184,078.12. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 498,771 shares of company stock valued at $54,363,582 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.6%

IRM opened at $126.58 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.77 and a 12-month high of $134.09. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $113.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.48. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The business's revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Iron Mountain's payout ratio is presently 380.22%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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