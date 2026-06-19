25,975 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Acquired by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,975 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,807,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Alibaba Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of BABA opened at $107.22 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $129.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.46. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $192.67. The company has a market capitalization of $257.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%.The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Freedom Capital raised Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $188.76.

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Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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