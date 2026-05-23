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42,941 Shares in Sempra Energy $SRE Acquired by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

Written by MarketBeat
May 23, 2026
Sempra Energy logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,941 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,791,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 411,055 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,292,000 after buying an additional 35,013 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 20,898 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,289,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 522,266 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $46,111,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 183,837 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $16,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company's stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $92.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.96. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $73.06 and a 52-week high of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $0.6575 dividend. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio is 89.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial set a $104.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SRE

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.44 per share, with a total value of $93,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $93,440. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dyan Z. Wold sold 1,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $146,789.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,633 shares in the company, valued at $441,895.54. The trade was a 24.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $576,979 and have sold 13,439 shares valued at $1,243,713. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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