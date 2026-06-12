5,532 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Bought by Mosley Wealth Management

Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,532 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 4,361 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Alibaba Group Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE BABA opened at $112.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.15. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $192.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%.The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 93.0%. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.60%.

Alibaba Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Freedom Capital upgraded Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $188.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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