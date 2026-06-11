55,606 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Bought by Myriad Asset Management Advisors LLC

Myriad Asset Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,606 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $8,151,000. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 2.5% of Myriad Asset Management Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 4,361 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba is continuing to expand its AI efforts, including upgrades to its AI business and token-related infrastructure, which supports its long-term growth narrative. Article Title

Alibaba is continuing to expand its AI efforts, including upgrades to its AI business and token-related infrastructure, which supports its long-term growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Citi reportedly sees the recent selloff tied to China’s AI capex plans as premature, suggesting investors may be overstating the near-term threat to Alibaba’s cloud business. Article Title

Citi reportedly sees the recent selloff tied to China’s AI capex plans as premature, suggesting investors may be overstating the near-term threat to Alibaba’s cloud business. Neutral Sentiment: Alibaba said the Pentagon label has “no basis” and it expects no material business impact, but the move still increases regulatory and reputational risk. Article Title

Alibaba said the Pentagon label has “no basis” and it expects no material business impact, but the move still increases regulatory and reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: The Pentagon’s addition of Alibaba to its Chinese military-linked list could limit U.S. government-related business and keep geopolitical pressure on the stock. Article Title

The Pentagon’s addition of Alibaba to its Chinese military-linked list could limit U.S. government-related business and keep geopolitical pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: China’s planned AI data-center spending may increase competition in cloud and AI, potentially undercutting private operators like Alibaba over time. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. DZ Bank cut Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $188.76.

View Our Latest Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of BABA stock opened at $115.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $277.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.55 and a 200-day moving average of $144.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%.The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 91.0%. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.91%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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