6,392 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Bought by Sierra Legacy Group

Sierra Legacy Group bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,392 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.2% of Sierra Legacy Group's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 722 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 889 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher D'ambrosio sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.45, for a total transaction of $113,188.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,857,706.40. This trade represents a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.18, for a total transaction of $234,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 15,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,295.80. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 4,058 shares of company stock worth $1,000,263 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $284.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $204.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.08 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.26. The company has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.34 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.44% and a net margin of 19.96%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.091-11.011 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Automatic Data Processing's dividend payout ratio is 65.38%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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