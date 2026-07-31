8,062 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Acquired by Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,062 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $2,641,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,701,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company's stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on VRT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler set a $375.00 price objective on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Fox Advisors upgraded Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.33.

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Vertiv Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $227.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $118.70 and a 52-week high of $379.93. The company has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $307.36 and a 200 day moving average of $277.10.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 50.47%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

Vertiv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings and raised guidance: Vertiv reported adjusted EPS of $1.52, ahead of the $1.43 consensus, while revenue rose 24.1% year over year to $3.27 billion. Operating profit increased 44% and adjusted operating profit climbed 51%. The company raised its full-year 2026 EPS outlook to $6.65–$6.75 and revenue guidance to approximately $14 billion. Vertiv second-quarter earnings release

Vertiv reported adjusted EPS of $1.52, ahead of the $1.43 consensus, while revenue rose 24.1% year over year to $3.27 billion. Operating profit increased 44% and adjusted operating profit climbed 51%. The company raised its full-year 2026 EPS outlook to $6.65–$6.75 and revenue guidance to approximately $14 billion. Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure demand remains a key catalyst: Management highlighted accelerating demand for AI-enabled data centers, rising infrastructure spending and a growing project pipeline. Analysts at Oppenheimer also cited robust demand and pipeline expansion as support for Vertiv’s longer-term outlook. Oppenheimer Vertiv outlook

Management highlighted accelerating demand for AI-enabled data centers, rising infrastructure spending and a growing project pipeline. Analysts at Oppenheimer also cited robust demand and pipeline expansion as support for Vertiv’s longer-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts still see substantial upside: Citigroup maintained a Buy rating while lowering its price target to $358 from $414. KeyCorp retained an Overweight rating but reduced its target to $325 from $360. Both targets remain well above the recent trading level, suggesting analysts view the selloff as excessive if growth estimates are achieved.

Citigroup maintained a Buy rating while lowering its price target to $358 from $414. KeyCorp retained an Overweight rating but reduced its target to $325 from $360. Both targets remain well above the recent trading level, suggesting analysts view the selloff as excessive if growth estimates are achieved. Neutral Sentiment: Near-term outlook is mixed: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $3.7–$3.9 billion is broadly in line with expectations, while EPS guidance of $1.77–$1.83 brackets the $1.79 consensus. This supports continued growth but offers limited near-term upside surprise.

Third-quarter revenue guidance of $3.7–$3.9 billion is broadly in line with expectations, while EPS guidance of $1.77–$1.83 brackets the $1.79 consensus. This supports continued growth but offers limited near-term upside surprise. Negative Sentiment: Revenue fell short of expectations: Second-quarter sales of $3.27 billion missed the approximately $3.38 billion consensus estimate. Investors reacted negatively because the miss raised concerns about execution and the timing of data-center projects, overshadowing the EPS beat and higher guidance. Vertiv revenue miss report

Second-quarter sales of $3.27 billion missed the approximately $3.38 billion consensus estimate. Investors reacted negatively because the miss raised concerns about execution and the timing of data-center projects, overshadowing the EPS beat and higher guidance. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and momentum remain risks: Vertiv’s elevated earnings multiple and sharp recent decline make the stock sensitive to additional estimate reductions or evidence that AI-related demand is being delayed. The price-target cuts from Citi and KeyCorp, even with favorable ratings, reinforce investor caution.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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