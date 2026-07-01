994,658 Shares in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO Bought by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 994,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,692,000. StandardAero comprises approximately 1.8% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned about 0.30% of StandardAero as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get StandardAero alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth about $217,655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of StandardAero by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,000,143 shares of the company's stock valued at $401,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,167 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of StandardAero by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,040,723 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,827 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of StandardAero by 447,114.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,103,667 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,973 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in StandardAero by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,097 shares of the company's stock worth $191,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,579 shares during the last quarter.

StandardAero Price Performance

NYSE SARO opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.18. StandardAero, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.97.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. StandardAero had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SARO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of StandardAero in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on StandardAero

Insider Buying and Selling at StandardAero

In other StandardAero news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 10,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $291,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,397.12. This represents a 42.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Lewis Prebble sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $31,217.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,244.16. This trade represents a 27.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 19,337 shares of company stock valued at $529,060 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

StandardAero Profile

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider StandardAero, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and StandardAero wasn't on the list.

While StandardAero currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here