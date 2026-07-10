ABM Industries Incorporated $ABM Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM - Free Report) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,142 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 27,707 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in ABM Industries were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABM. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,034 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 27,643 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in ABM Industries by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,988 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in ABM Industries by 695.2% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 47,794 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 41,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,195,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ABM Industries Price Performance

NYSE:ABM opened at $44.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.28. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $36.96 and a 1-year high of $50.12.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 1.75%.The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. ABM Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-4.150 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. ABM Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $2,317,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 395,285 shares in the company, valued at $18,317,506.90. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded ABM Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABM

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated is a leading provider of integrated facility services, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to support the operation, maintenance and enhancement of commercial properties. The company's core services include janitorial and custodial maintenance, HVAC and mechanical systems support, electrical and lighting solutions, and energy optimization. Additional offerings span parking management, security services, landscaping, and specialized support such as technical solutions and sustainability consulting.

Serving a diverse range of markets, ABM caters to clients in commercial real estate, aviation, healthcare, manufacturing, education, government entities, and technology campuses.

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