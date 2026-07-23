ABN Amro Investment Solutions Boosts Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,624 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $1,335,918,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,795,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $5,643,511,000 after buying an additional 6,516,968 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,185,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,256,000,000 after buying an additional 2,442,450 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $677,925,000 after buying an additional 1,279,422 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,109,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $924,380,000 after buying an additional 1,266,808 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Bank of America upgraded T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.56.

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Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,623,713.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at $41,261,920. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $190.94 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $184.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.97. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.66 and a 52-week high of $261.56. The company has a market capitalization of $206.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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