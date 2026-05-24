ABN Amro Investment Solutions Grows Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 234.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,217 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,253,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,816,981,000 after acquiring an additional 188,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,131,787 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,759,494,000 after buying an additional 322,144 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 18.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,066,516 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $516,481,000 after buying an additional 776,933 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,039 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $443,222,000 after buying an additional 55,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,207,596 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $349,021,000 after buying an additional 1,680,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 757 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $94,208.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $141,250.75. The trade was a 40.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,892 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total value of $244,011.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,184,078.12. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 498,771 shares of company stock valued at $54,363,582. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.67.

View Our Latest Report on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:IRM opened at $126.58 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.77 and a 52 week high of $134.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock's fifty day moving average is $113.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.48.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Iron Mountain's payout ratio is presently 379.12%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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