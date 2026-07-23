ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $7.39 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) by 159.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,461 shares of the information technology service provider's stock after purchasing an additional 74,062 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $43.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $87.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.630-5.770 EPS. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 28.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $64.26.

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About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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