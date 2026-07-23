ABN Amro Investment Solutions Increases Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233,183 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 24,384 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Intel were worth $10,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financially Speaking Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $102.62 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $116.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.54. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $142.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.77 billion, a PE ratio of -165.51 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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