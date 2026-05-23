ABN Amro Investment Solutions Takes Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 10,317.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,458,475 shares of the company's stock worth $1,254,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,876 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $473,471,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,732,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,450,659 shares of the company's stock worth $612,715,000 after purchasing an additional 488,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 546,540 shares of the company's stock worth $280,397,000 after purchasing an additional 278,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company's stock.

Get Cummins alerts: Sign Up

More Cummins News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cummins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple earnings forecasts for Cummins , including FY2026 to $29.28 per share, FY2027 to $31.73, and FY2028 to $35.32, while maintaining a Strong-Buy rating. Cummins stock page

Zacks Research raised multiple earnings forecasts for , including FY2026 to $29.28 per share, FY2027 to $31.73, and FY2028 to $35.32, while maintaining a rating. Positive Sentiment: The analyst also lifted near-term quarterly estimates across 2026 and 2027, suggesting expectations for sustained earnings momentum rather than a one-quarter boost. Cummins stock page

The analyst also lifted near-term quarterly estimates across 2026 and 2027, suggesting expectations for sustained earnings momentum rather than a one-quarter boost. Positive Sentiment: At its investor day, Cummins said it is raising its 2030 financial targets and announced large-engine capacity and product investments, signaling confidence in future growth and profitability. Business Wire article

At its investor day, Cummins said it is raising its 2030 financial targets and announced large-engine capacity and product investments, signaling confidence in future growth and profitability. Positive Sentiment: Coverage of the investor event also highlighted how Cummins is positioning itself for opportunities tied to the AI boom, which may have helped sentiment around the stock. Barron’s article

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, VP Donald G. Jackson sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.92, for a total transaction of $518,971.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,912,010.72. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bonnie J. Fetch sold 652 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $456,523.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,177,519.01. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 22,397 shares of company stock worth $14,465,833 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Cummins Trading Up 0.3%

CMI stock opened at $640.41 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $307.90 and a 1-year high of $718.08. The firm has a market cap of $88.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The business's 50 day moving average is $612.02 and its 200-day moving average is $562.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.89%.The company's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 28.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Cummins's dividend payout ratio is 41.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Argus set a $696.00 price target on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cummins from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cummins from $610.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Cummins from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Cummins from $585.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $677.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMI

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cummins, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cummins wasn't on the list.

While Cummins currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here