Adelante Capital Management LLC Has $73.02 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

Adelante Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,193,546 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 16,540 shares during the quarter. Realty Income makes up about 4.8% of Adelante Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Realty Income worth $73,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $558,775,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Realty Income by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,291,294 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,031,080,000 after buying an additional 3,252,091 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Realty Income by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,998,963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $281,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Realty Income by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,028,892 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,831,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,699,509 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $603,131,000 after acquiring an additional 823,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on O shares. Freedom Capital raised shares of Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.75 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on O

Realty Income Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:O opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a one year low of $55.86 and a one year high of $67.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.Realty Income's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.39%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Further Reading

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