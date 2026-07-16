Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,206,791 shares of the software company's stock after selling 379,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.29% of Adobe worth $1,265,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TrustBank purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $224.56 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.12 and a 12-month high of $376.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43. The firm's 50-day moving average is $229.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The company's revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Adobe from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Adobe from $447.00 to $379.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. William Blair lowered Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $275.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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