AG Campbell Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 6,583 AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

AG Campbell Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASTS shares. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AST SpaceMobile from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $81.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASTS

Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile

In other AST SpaceMobile news, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 45,809 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,297,342.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 503,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,244,498.39. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $3,854,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 34,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,348,857.50. The trade was a 53.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,185,809 shares of company stock valued at $284,200,492. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key AST SpaceMobile News

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

Shares of ASTS stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $133.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of -45.31 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 18.37 and a current ratio of 18.47. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $89.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.89.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.43). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 573.67%.The firm had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1952.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AST SpaceMobile Profile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

Further Reading

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