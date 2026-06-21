AG Campbell Advisory LLC Invests $4.65 Million in Home BancShares, Inc. $HOMB

AG Campbell Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 167,475 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,652,000. Home BancShares comprises about 1.5% of AG Campbell Advisory LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AG Campbell Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of Home BancShares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $66,673,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,060,888 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $85,031,000 after purchasing an additional 830,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,423,768 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $567,372,000 after purchasing an additional 621,751 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 82.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,706 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,716,000 after purchasing an additional 508,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home BancShares in the second quarter worth about $12,931,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.96 per share, with a total value of $2,696,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 5,798,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at $156,339,044.96. This trade represents a 1.75% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $81,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $125,654.85. The trade was a 39.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 6.39% of the company's stock.

Home BancShares Price Performance

Home BancShares stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.75. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $266.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.06 million. Home BancShares had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Home BancShares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOMB. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler set a $33.00 price target on shares of Home BancShares and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Home BancShares from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Home BancShares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Home BancShares from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home BancShares currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Home BancShares

About Home BancShares

Home BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company based in Conway, Arkansas, operating through its primary subsidiary, Home Bank, National Association. Founded in March 1999, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and public entities. These services encompass deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and wealth management solutions.

The company's core products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts, as well as a variety of loan offerings such as commercial real estate financing, equipment loans, agricultural lending, and residential mortgages.

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