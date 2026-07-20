AIA Group Ltd Purchases 67,577 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 718.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,980 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 67,577 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 1,066,133 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $82,135,000 after acquiring an additional 116,852 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,449,000. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 62,816 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANB Bank grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. ANB Bank now owns 17,371 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock opened at $111.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $441.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.75 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.40 and a 200-day moving average of $93.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.14.

View Our Latest Report on CSCO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,937,315.36. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at $76,469,312.55. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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