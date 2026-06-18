Alden Global Capital LLC Buys 23,700 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Alden Global Capital LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,674 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 5.3% of Alden Global Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alden Global Capital LLC's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. TrueWealth Financial Partners increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 4,361 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $107.45 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $129.36 and its 200-day moving average is $142.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $192.67. The firm has a market cap of $257.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Key Headlines Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $188.76.

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About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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