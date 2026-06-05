Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Holdings Lowered by IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,700 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 7.5% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,565,000. Great Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,207,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,384 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $98,906,000 after purchasing an additional 69,232 shares during the period. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $21,266,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $188.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.9%

BABA stock opened at $126.10 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $192.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.02 and a 200-day moving average of $145.52.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 72.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.91%.

Key Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba is drawing attention after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from “strong sell” to “hold,” suggesting sentiment is improving even without a fresh earnings catalyst. Zacks upgrade

Alibaba is drawing attention after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from “strong sell” to “hold,” suggesting sentiment is improving even without a fresh earnings catalyst. Positive Sentiment: The company continues to promote its Qwen AI platform, cloud tools, and AI-enabled commerce initiatives, which investors may view as evidence that Alibaba is strengthening its long-term growth story. Alibaba expands AI capabilities

The company continues to promote its Qwen AI platform, cloud tools, and AI-enabled commerce initiatives, which investors may view as evidence that Alibaba is strengthening its long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Alibaba’s new multi-year UEFA partnership positions its AI, cloud, and e-commerce platforms on a global stage, reinforcing the company’s international brand and technology ambitions. Alibaba UEFA deal

Alibaba’s new multi-year UEFA partnership positions its AI, cloud, and e-commerce platforms on a global stage, reinforcing the company’s international brand and technology ambitions. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Alibaba is weighing a bid for South Korea’s Homeplus could support its offline retail expansion story abroad and signal that management is still looking for overseas growth opportunities. Alibaba weighs Homeplus bid

Reports that Alibaba is weighing a bid for South Korea’s Homeplus could support its offline retail expansion story abroad and signal that management is still looking for overseas growth opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Alibaba confirmed routine share-capital changes and continued public-float compliance, which is operationally routine and unlikely to move the stock on its own. Share capital update

Alibaba confirmed routine share-capital changes and continued public-float compliance, which is operationally routine and unlikely to move the stock on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Broader commentary about large upcoming IPOs such as SpaceX and OpenAI is adding market noise, but it is not directly tied to Alibaba’s fundamentals. Major tech IPOs article

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Further Reading

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