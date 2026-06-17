Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA is Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd's 7th Largest Position

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,527 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 56,314 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 3.1% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $31,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Alibaba Group Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $110.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.65 and a 200 day moving average of $143.17. The company has a market cap of $266.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $192.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is 16.91%.

Trending Headlines about Alibaba Group

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $188.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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