Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA is Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.'s 8th Largest Position

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,377 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 15,805 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 4.1% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.'s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts: Sign Up

Alibaba Group Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $102.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $101.83 and a 1 year high of $192.67. The firm has a market cap of $246.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

More Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Negative Sentiment: Alibaba filed suit seeking removal from the Pentagon’s list of alleged Chinese military supporters, a move that highlights renewed geopolitical and regulatory risk for the stock and could weigh on investor sentiment. Reuters: Alibaba sues US Department of Defense for branding it a 'Chinese military company'

Alibaba filed suit seeking removal from the Pentagon’s list of alleged Chinese military supporters, a move that highlights renewed geopolitical and regulatory risk for the stock and could weigh on investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Alibaba also unveiled HappyHorse 1.1, an upgraded AI video-generation model, and launched a global AI filmmaking competition, reinforcing its push into AI and cloud services, but the near-term market impact appears limited compared with the Pentagon dispute. TechNode: Alibaba unveils HappyHorse 1.1 video generation model, launches global AI filmmaking competition

Alibaba also unveiled HappyHorse 1.1, an upgraded AI video-generation model, and launched a global AI filmmaking competition, reinforcing its push into AI and cloud services, but the near-term market impact appears limited compared with the Pentagon dispute. Neutral Sentiment: Separate commentary from analysts and market trackers continued to highlight Alibaba as a widely watched stock, but these items do not appear to be the main driver of trading today. Zacks: Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Is a Trending Stock

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. HSBC increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alibaba Group

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alibaba Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alibaba Group wasn't on the list.

While Alibaba Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here