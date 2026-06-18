Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Shares Bought by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 104.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 319,100 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 163,100 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 0.6% of Armistice Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Armistice Capital LLC's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $46,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alibaba Group alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $107.45 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $192.67. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $129.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 93.0%. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is 16.91%.

Key Stories Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alibaba Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alibaba Group wasn't on the list.

While Alibaba Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here