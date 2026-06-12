Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Shares Bought by XY Capital Ltd

XY Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,944 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 8.7% of XY Capital Ltd's holdings, making the stock its largest holding. XY Capital Ltd's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Argus raised Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Freedom Capital upgraded Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $188.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $112.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

Key Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba reportedly made a US$1.5 billion bid for China grocery delivery firm Pupu, a move that could strengthen its local commerce and logistics footprint in the battle with Meituan. The deal signals Alibaba is still willing to spend to defend market share in high-frequency consumer categories. Article Title

Alibaba reportedly made a US$1.5 billion bid for China grocery delivery firm Pupu, a move that could strengthen its local commerce and logistics footprint in the battle with Meituan. The deal signals Alibaba is still willing to spend to defend market share in high-frequency consumer categories. Positive Sentiment: Alibaba named a 34-year-old executive as the new CEO of DingTalk after an internal debate over AI strategy, suggesting the company is pushing for faster AI execution and leadership renewal in a key product area. Article Title

Alibaba named a 34-year-old executive as the new CEO of DingTalk after an internal debate over AI strategy, suggesting the company is pushing for faster AI execution and leadership renewal in a key product area. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary continued to frame Alibaba as a value-and-momentum idea, with bullish writeups pointing to relatively low earnings multiples versus historical levels. Article Title

Analyst commentary continued to frame Alibaba as a value-and-momentum idea, with bullish writeups pointing to relatively low earnings multiples versus historical levels. Negative Sentiment: Beijing criticized aggressive price-cut promotions and misleading discount marketing during the 618 shopping festival, adding regulatory pressure to Alibaba and other Chinese e-commerce names. That crackdown raises concerns about margin pressure and tighter oversight. Article Title

Beijing criticized aggressive price-cut promotions and misleading discount marketing during the 618 shopping festival, adding regulatory pressure to Alibaba and other Chinese e-commerce names. That crackdown raises concerns about margin pressure and tighter oversight. Negative Sentiment: Alibaba’s DingTalk chief departed after disagreement over the company’s AI focus, which investors may view as evidence of internal strategic uncertainty at a time when AI is a key growth narrative. Article Title

Alibaba’s DingTalk chief departed after disagreement over the company’s AI focus, which investors may view as evidence of internal strategic uncertainty at a time when AI is a key growth narrative. Negative Sentiment: Broader sentiment on Chinese ADRs weakened after Alibaba was added to a U.S. Defense Department list of companies alleged to support China’s military. The designation increases geopolitical and regulatory risk and may weigh on institutional demand. Article Title

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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