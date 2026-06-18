Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Shares Purchased by 3G Capital Partners LP

3G Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 275.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 2.6% of 3G Capital Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. 3G Capital Partners LP's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BABA. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.76.

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Alibaba Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $107.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $257.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $129.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 93.0%. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

See Also

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