Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Shares Purchased by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,011 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 2.5% of Tamar Securities LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tamar Securities LLC's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $23,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,565,000. Great Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,384 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $98,906,000 after purchasing an additional 69,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,266,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $188.76.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $112.71 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $192.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $270.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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